Xbox Live Is Down Again

Xbox Live servers were down two days ago, and now they are down again. The news comes way of the official Xbox Support Twitter page, which reveals that Microsoft is aware that Xbox One and other Xbox platform users are currently having trouble signing in. The problem doesn’t seem to be universal, but many users are reporting issues, the same exact issues that were plaguing the servers two days ago. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what regions are being hit the hardest or what the issue is. Further, there’s no ETA on a solution. However, it took a few hours to fix the issues earlier this week, so be ready to buckle in and be patient if you’re currently experiencing problems. That said, as you’d expect Xbox users aren’t pleased with the servers going down once again.

“We’re aware that some users are unable to sign in currently & our teams are looking into it now,” reads a tweet from the aforementioned Xbox Support page. We’ll update when we have more info to share. Thanks for all the reports!”

im switching to ps4 screw this crap — youngNreckless (@yupitzkaylee) August 30, 2019

3 days ina row??? cmon u gotta give us something back like 1 month xbox live — Luke (@DuragLuke) August 30, 2019

Im bying a ps4 right now — Theirry (@Theirry13) August 30, 2019

We need some kind of compensation..I’ve been on xbox live over 10 years and everytime there’s a problem we get nothing…let me not pay my yearly subscription 1 time and yall will cut me off instantly…I pay to play online not sit at a fucking dashboard — BLUEGRA$$ MA$H (@Mashaholik) August 30, 2019

You expect me to pay for this shit every month? I’m out I’m twitching to @PlayStation 🖕🏼 — footballdevil (@footballdevil1) August 30, 2019

this is happening way to often 🤡 — Chris Akers (@the_chrisakers) August 30, 2019

it’s a 3 day weekend come onnnn. i’m trying to come back from school and enjoy my break gd smh — AssassinLegendN (@Mcdessertgamer) August 30, 2019

Of course, we will keep you updated as we learn more from Microsoft. That said, again, this could take a couple of hours, so be prepared to wait. Meanwhile, for more news, media, and information on Xbox One — and all things related to it — click here.