Xbox Reveals New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Controllers

✖

Xbox has been no stranger when it comes to creating special edition consoles and controllers by crossing over with other popular pieces of media, and that trend has now continued once again. In a new giveaway that is starting today, fans can enter to win a set of controllers that are modeled after the iconic characters from Disney’s The Mandalorian.

Detailed over on Xbox Wire, Microsoft has created two new custom controllers that feature the most popular characters from The Mandalorian. One of these controllers contains the titular protagonist’s face overlaid on a “Tython turquoise” color scheme. The second then features the appearance of Baby Yoda, otherwise known as Grogu, who is seen using the Force on top of an orange Xbox controller. Both models look pretty darn sleek and will come packed together in a mailer that is decked out with The Mandalorian iconography.

To celebrate the second season finale of The Mandalorian, Xbox joined with Lucasfilm Games to create two Mandalorian-themed Xbox Wireless Controllers that you can win. Sweepstakes details here (U.S. only): https://t.co/flTaiO901A — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) December 17, 2020

As mentioned, these controllers unfortunately won’t be hitting a storefront near you and can only be won through a giveaway that Xbox is currently running. From December 17 through the 28th, fans simply need to retweet the tweet above and include the hashtag “#TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes” for a chance to win. Following the official Xbox Twitter account is mandatory as well. Sadly, this giveaway is also only confined to residents of the United States so if you’re in another region, you won’t be able to participate.

The only other major downside to this contest is that these are the only two controllers being given away. Sometimes, multiple winners are pulled for giveaways like this, but that won't be the case this time. Still, even if your odds of winning might be low, it's pretty easy to enter so you may as well give it a shot!

As for The Mandalorian, the show’s Season 2 finale is set to air tomorrow on Friday, December 18 on Disney+. For everything else related to the series, you can follow all of our ongoing coverage on ComicBook.com right here.

So what do you think about these controllers? Are you going to enter to win both of them, or do you find them to be pretty bland? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 with your thoughts.