This Xbox One S Deal Runs $300 and Has Four Games, Including Sea of Thieves

Let’s say you’re not in the mood to upgrade to an Xbox One X just yet, but you still want to enjoy everything the Xbox One’s current model has to offer. Not to worry, as there’s a sweet eBay bundle that has plenty of games right off the bat, along with all the power you can handle.

The bundle is going for $300, and comes with a four pack of games, along with the 1TB white system, a matching white Xbox One S controller, and the hook-ups. And this may excite some of you that have been looking forward to Rare’s Sea of Thieves, as a digital copy of the game is included right off the bat.

Being offered by Newegg, the bundle also includes three additional games on disc to make it even more enticing. These include the following:

Titanfall 2. This is an amazing sequel to the hit multiplayer game, featuring a single player campaign for the first time, along with its signature versus match-ups both on foot and in the powerful Titan mechs. If you haven’t experienced this majestic game yet, you won’t find a better time.

Mass Effect: Andromeda. Though some people prefer the older Mass Effect adventures, Andromeda has hours’ worth of gameplay to enjoy, as you journey across the galaxy with your squad and make a name for yourself trying to save it. This game recently celebrated its first anniversary, and is worth a second look in case you missed it the first time around.

Star Wars: Battlefront II. Considering this game just got a huge overall with its progression system, it’s more than worth trying out now. The Battlefront sequel features a new single player campaign, along with a robust offering of multiplayer options, both with on-foot and vehicular scenarios. Not only that, but the Arcade Mode offers up a variety of stuff to try out, and Heroes to play with!

Best of all, this package comes with free shipping, and you should receive it within a matter of days, so you can get right to playing.

There’s only a limited amount of systems left, so jump on the deal while you’ve got a chance!

