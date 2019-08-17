Xbox One Exclusive Being Removed From Sale Next Month

Microsoft has announced that a popular 2015 Xbox One console exclusive is being removed from sale on digital storefronts next month. More specifically, the company has revealed that Forza Motorsport 6 and its DLC will no longer be available to purchase on September 15, which is pretty soon. According to a forum post from developer Turn 10 Studios, the game will enter its “End of Life” status on this date. This means that the game and its associated DLC — including car packs and expansions — will no longer available to purchase. However, players who own the game before said date will still be able to download and play the game and its associated add-on content as normal. Further, users will be able to delete it from their hardrive and re-install it any appoint after the de-listing. In other words, this isn’t a P.T. situation.

As you may know, the title recently became free on Xbox One through Games With Gold, so there’s really no excuse not to pick it up if you want in your collection. Further, its DLC is currently all available for just $5. So, you can nab all of the title’s content for just $5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear why the game is being delisted, but it presumably is due to licensing issues, likely of the music variety. Thankfully for Forza fans, there’s plenty more of the series to come in the future. In fact, there will be probably be one releasing next year alongside the Xbox Scarlett.

Today’s the day that #Forza6 becomes available to download as one of your #GameswithGold titles for August. If you haven’t got it already (why not? 😊) then make sure to grab it now whilst it’s still available! pic.twitter.com/66fgkk5ISe — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) August 16, 2019

As you may know, games being delisted is a growing problem, and an increasingly more serious one as the market continues to shift towards the all-digital future. Usually, it’s games with lots of licensing that run into issues the most, such as racing titles.

For more news, media, and information on Xbox One, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the system — and all things related to it — by clicking right here.