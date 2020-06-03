Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 7 Games Soon, Including Some Real Good Ones

✖

Xbox Game Pass is losing not one, not two, but seven great games across Xbox One and PC soon. How soon? Microsoft doesn't say, but the seven games below are featured in the "Leaving Soon" section, which means they will be gone sometime within the next two weeks. And unlike some previous weeks, it's not just Xbox One games leaving, but a few games in the PC library as well.

As you may know, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pas Ultimate on both PC and Xbox One regularly add new games, but they also regularly lose games. According to Microsoft, this keeps the library fresh, but it sometimes means losing great games.

Below, you can check each and every game leaving Xbox Game Pass across PC and Xbox One. This includes not only a description of the game, but a trailer as well.

Superhot (Xbox One): "Superhot is the first-person shooter where time moves only when you move. No regenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It's just you, outnumbered and outgunned, grabbing the weapons of fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and maneuver through a hurricane of slow-motion bullets."

Resident Evil Revelations (Xbox One): "The story is set at a time before the Kijuju and Lanshiang bioterror incidents when the BSAA was still a young organization. Join Jill Valentine aboard a ghost ship in the Mediterranean Sea searching for her old partner, Chris Redfield. Learn the hidden truth behind the destruction of a floating city. Or play in Raid Mode for a co-op killing spree with friends over the Internet."

Riverbond (Xbox One and PC): "Riverbond is a fun and frantic couch co-op adventure game for 1 to 4 players set in a stunning voxel world. Embark on a heroic journey to complete missions, battle adorable enemies, and smash everything into tiny cubes! Will you and your friends be the legendary heroes of Riverbond?"

Riptide GP: Renegade (Xbox One and PC): "Experience the future of illicit hydrojet racing, where armored riders kick out death-defying stunts over massive waterfalls, dodge cops through public waterways, and boost at breakneck speeds across surging waves."

ScreamRide (Xbox One): "With more than 50 events and three unique game modes, ScreamRide unleashes the power of unbounded creation, extreme destruction, and addictive gameplay."

Everspace (Xbox One and PC): "Everspace combines fast-paced combat with roguelike elements, great visuals, and a captivating story. It takes you on a challenging journey through an ever-changing, beautifully crafted universe full of surprises. Shoot, craft, and loot your way to victory while the odds are stacked against you."

Supermarket Shriek (Xbox One and PC): "Join our unlikely duo in this unique (shopping) kart racer as they traverse precarious obstacles and complete deadly challenges inside a range of shops, boutiques and supermarkets."

As always, all seven games featured are currently available at a discount for all subscribers. So, if you're interested in buying any of these titles outright, be sure to do it before it leaves the service.

Xbox Game Pass is available via the Xbox One and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on it, click here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.