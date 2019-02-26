Xbox One Games Are Rumored to be Making It to Windows 10 Beyond Xbox Game Pass

Last year, Microsoft announced that they were bringing the Xbox Game Pass over to Windows 10 as expansion on the Play Anywhere feature continues to grow. Being able to play Crackdown 3 on PC has been incredible, but it looks like even more Xbox games could be making their way over to the “Master Race” platform.

According to recent reports by Thurrott, Microsoft is upping their expansion game by porting over their Xbox features as a whole. According to the site, “When you extract the installer from the Store after downloading, you will discover that it is using the .xvc file format. While that may not sound familiar, Microsoft introduced this format around 2013 specifically for Xbox One games. Further, you can now install this file format using PowerShell in 19H1; I never thought I would write the words “PowerShell can now install Xbox One games” but here we are.”

It began last year when they were offering State of Decay for free for people to test out the PC build, but it looks like there are some kinks in the system. That being said, the evolution of consoles has made them closer than ever to the PC platform of choice, making the transition more possible than ever before and would make it an incredible for people to be able to use.

When we reviewed Crackdown 3, our reviewer is primarily a PC gamer – especially when it comes to shooters. To be able to flip back and forth between PC and the Xbox One was incredible, adding a whole new world of access to a game that can now be played on the go without hauling an entire console around. Instead, a simple laptop sufficed.

If Microsoft implemented true PC ports with their entire library, this could be huge for the brand. Exclusives will now have an entire new audience to cater too, the new mod program they are facilitating will have a more knowledgeable demographic to use and help make it better.

It’s an interesting time in gaming, the lines are blurring and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

To see the entire rundown of testing processes for Microsoft and how the PC ports would work, you can check out the Thurrott site right here to learn more.