Microsoft and Razer May Be Bringing Keyboard, Mouse Support to Xbox One

Leaked documents have surfaced that suggest Microsoft and Razer are supposedly working together to bring a keyboard and mouse option and support to the Xbox One.

Microsoft’s console currently doesn’t allow for keyboard and mouse support across hardly any of its games, Minecraft being one of the notable exceptions where players can build as they would on the PC version. The control scheme is a point of contention among players and developers due to the level of control that keyboard and mouse users would have compared to those using a traditional controller, especially when it comes to competitive games like shooters.

Microsoft has said in the past that keyboard and mouse support is coming while adding that the feature had to be implemented smartly, and according to documents obtained by Windows Central, it seems that plans for the feature are moving right along. Windows Central shared images such as the one below that were reportedly featured in a Microsoft presentation where the company spoke to developers about the potential of the Razer Turret, an attractive option for Xbox One players who game from the comfort of their couch.

The report from Windows Central added that it was unclear if these plans are still in the works or not with the documents showing only what Microsoft was presenting earlier in the year, but there were additional details shared with developers regarding the limitations that can be put on the control scheme. Features of the mouse were also discussed as well along with some multiplayer-centered info.

Mouse Features

Support for up to 5 buttons

Support for wheel movement (horizontal and vertical)

Ability to query for mouse capabilities

Ability to report absolute pointer location

Ability to report relative pointer movement

Ability to set cursor glyph and visibility

New API for polling the above data

Game Balance and Multiplayer

Multiplayer balance is completely up to the title

Presence of keyboard/mouse can be queried

Keyboard/mouse vs gamepad usage should be monitored throughout gameplay

Highly suggested that usage of mouse/keyboard be used as part of the matchmaking rules

Introducing USB Mouse Support

Support for all the USB mice supported by Windows Includes most dongle based wireless devices No support for custom drivers or Bluetooth

Uses the same APIs as mouse on UWP UI.Core.CoreWindow Input.Devices



These features mean that developers could limit access to mouse and keyboard support on their titles, so it’s best to temper expectations when it comes to using the PC controls in the platform’s more competitive games.

