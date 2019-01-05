Xbox One Users Get a ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Avatar Prosthetic for Pre-Ordering

Xbox One players who pre-order FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice prosthetic for their avatars so they can look just like the game’s protagonist.

Set in Japan in the 1500s, the dark game from the creators of Dark Souls has the protagonist – the one-armed wolf – outfitted with a prosthetic arm after his was cut off. It’s that same prosthetic that Xbox One owners can get for their Avatars if they pre-order the game, Microsoft said.

The official Xbox Twitter account tweeted about the pre-order promotion and shared a video to show what the prosthetic looks like in-game as well as how it’ll look when it’s on an avatar.

Arm your Xbox One avatar with the deadly Prosthetic. Get it free when you pre-order @SekiroTheGame: //t.co/07azwgwCXa pic.twitter.com/6udd8XcBhZ — Xbox (@Xbox) January 4, 2019

This pre-order item for the Xbox One might just be for appearances in the avatar creation system, but in-game, it’s much more functional than it is fashionable. Using the deadly prosthetic, the one-armed wolf can utilize an array of gadgets and weapons to explore the environment and dismember his enemies.

“Explore late 1500s Sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face to face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world,” the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice site said, leading into the preview of the prosthetic. “Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head to head combat in a bloody confrontation.”

Some of those tools have been shown off before in gameplay walkthroughs of the same demo that those waiting for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice have likely watched several times over already. The trailers and gameplay shows the protagonist ripping through demonic enemies that perfectly exhibit the style FromSoftware is known for in its Dark Souls series and the PlayStation 4 exclusive Bloodborne.

News on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has been quiet lately leading up to the game’s release in March, but the ESRB rating for the game was just released to preview some of the violent encounters players will have. It’s also known that FromSoftware is working on two unannounced games outside of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Metal Wolf Chaos XD, but what those are remains to be seen.