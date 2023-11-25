Xbox Black Friday Deal Makes AAA Game Only $0.99

A new Xbox Black Friday deal has made a popular AAA game only $0.99 for a limited time. How limited the offer is, we don't know, but it's extended beyond Black Friday. The reason we don't know is the deal doesn't come from the Xbox store, but GameStop. That said, the deal is not for a physical copy of said game, let alone a pre-owned copy, but for a digital copy that normally runs at $20. As for the mystery game it is EA's Mirror's Edge Catalyst, a game that is frequently discounted, but never to less than $1.

Released in 2016, and developed by DICE -- the studio best known for the Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront series -- Mirror's Edge Catalyst served as a reboot of 2008's Mirror's Edge, a bonafide cult classic of its generation. Unfortunately for both EA and DICE, the reboot hasn't cemented the same type of legacy, despite garnering somewhat similar reviews and being very similar in premise. To this end, if you're interested in checking it out for its gameplay, that is what critics praised. Well, the free-running gameplay was praised. The combat was criticized, as was the story.

"Follow Faith, a daring free runner, as she fights for freedom in the city of Glass," reads an official blurb about the game. "What appears to be an elegant, high-tech city on the outside, has a terrible secret hidden within. Explore every corner from the highest beautifully lit rooftops to the dark and gritty tunnels below. The city is huge, free to roam and Faith is at the center of it all. Through the first-person perspective, combine her fluid movement and advanced combat with the city's surroundings to master the environment and uncover the conspiracy."

