Xbox Series X Black Friday Deal Comes With $75 Store Credit for Free

A new Xbox Series X Black Friday deal comes with $75 store credit for the retailer selling the deal. There are a million Black Friday deals currently live and set to be available through the weekend, into Cyber Monday. It's the time of year where you buy everything you don't need because the deal is too good to pass up on. Unfortunately, there aren't many great deals on the Xbox Series X. While the Xbox Series X has been having trouble selling in Europe and oversea markets, it's actually been doing quite well in the United States, which may explain the lack of compelling Black Friday deals for the console. There are some though. For example, Target has a decent Xbox Series X deal for Black Friday.

Right now, as in the moment of publishing, you can currently nab an Xbox Series X, Diablo 4, and a $75 Target gift card for just $449.99. To get all these items separately you'd normally need to fork over $645, so this represents almost $200 in savings. However, if you don't do any shopping at Target, then it's not as great of a deal, of course.

Further, right now, the deal is only available for store pick up, which means you may need to not only drive to secure the bundle, but drive far if your local store has sold out. To this end, it's unclear how much stock stores are carrying.

"Join the endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells with the Xbox Series X – Diablo IV Bundle. Forge your path through the corrupt lands of Sanctuary with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power," reads an official production description of the bundle. "Slay ceaseless demons in immersive, action-packed combat powered by a 1 TB custom SSD. Join fellow adventurers, retake besieged towns, and delve into nightmarish dungeons in hyper-realistic 4K. Make the most of every gaming minute as all Hell breaks loose with lightning-fast load times and an expansive open world-all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Fight for the fate of Sanctuary with the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever."

