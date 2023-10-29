Xbox Fans Call Out Microsoft Over Xbox Series S Price Increase

Xbox fans across the internet are calling out Microsoft for its recent price increase of the Xbox Series S. Back when the Xbox Series X and S launched in 2020, the S model was pitched as a much cheaper alternative for those who didn't want to spring for the Series X. Although it didn't feature a disc drive and had lesser power compared to the Series X, the low cost of the Xbox Series S has arguably made the Xbox ecosystem more accessible than ever before. Now, in the wake of a price hike in one region, fans believe that Microsoft is betraying the entire purpose of the console.

Originally reported by The Enemy, Microsoft raised the price of the Xbox Series S this past week solely in Brazil. Previously coming in at a value between R$2000 and R$2500, the Xbox Series S in Brazil has now seen its cost skyrocket by nearly double to R$3,599. For comparison sake, this puts the Series S virtually on par with the price of the Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5. As for the reason behind this price increase, Microsoft itself hasn't provided a specific reason and has been quite dodgy on the subject so far.

"At Xbox, we remain focused on offering the best gaming experience at a variety of price points, so gamers can choose what best fits their gaming needs and budget," reads the statement. "In the coming weeks, we will begin to communicate price adjustments for Xbox Series S consoles in Brazil. While the console remains an important part of the Xbox ecosystem, we will continue to offer great games, skills and options for gamers in Brazil so they can play how and where they want."

Xbox has seemingly raised the price of Xbox Series S in Brasil to 3599R$, the same price as PS5 Digital Edition.



The Xbox Series S is supposed to be an affordable entry point into the Xbox ecosystem.



A very unwise decision that needs to be reverted.https://t.co/CCewtXno5g pic.twitter.com/7BNfwZRVny — Klobrille (@klobrille) October 27, 2023

In a general sense, the economy around the globe is in somewhat rough shape right now. As such, margins that may have previously been seen on video game consoles have dwindled greatly in the past couple of years. In fact, both Sony and Microsoft have previously raised prices on their hardware in other territories, which means that what is now happening in Brazil isn't necessarily new.

Still, with the Xbox Series S, in particular, its low price was perhaps the biggest allure of the console. With Microsoft now looking to charge roughly the same amount of money for the platform when compared to Sony's PS5, it's going to be much harder for Xbox to gain a greater foothold in Brazil, which historically has a massive gaming market. Only time will tell if Microsoft looks to shed more light on why it made this move, but for now, the decision is being met with widespread negativity across social media.