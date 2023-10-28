New Xbox Series X Games Are Free for Some Users

Some Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X users can download a pair of new games for the pair of consoles for free. While two of the three big late October releases -- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder -- are not available to play on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, Xbox users won't mind too much as there is plenty to play. One of the three big late October releases, Alan Wake 2, is available on the new Xbox consoles. Meanwhile, there's also recent releases such as Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Assassin's Creed Mirage, EA Sports UFC 5, and Ghostrunner II. There's plenty of play on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but if somehow you have nothing to play then you may want to check out Hotline Miami and its sequel, which are now both on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. And if you own them on Xbox One, they are free upgrades.

Not only are the pair games now available natively on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and free for some, but they've been released with separate stacks of Achievements, which is great news for those who hunt Achievements. If you don't already own the games, the first is available for $9.99 while the sequel is available for $14.99. Alternatively, the pair can also be bought as Hotline Miami Collection for $19.99.

Hotline Miami is a top-down shooter from 2012. Developed by Dennaton Games and published by Devolver Digital, it is widely considered one of the greatest games of all time and a very influential player in establishing the modern-day indie scene. Its sequel was released in 2015, but not only was it not received as well by critics, but it wasn't nearly as popular with consumers either.

Below, you can read more about each game, courtesy of an official description from the aforementioned Devolver Digital. In addition to this a trailer for both can also be found below:

Hotline Miami

"Hotline Miami is a high-octane action game overflowing with raw brutality, hard-boiled gunplay and skull crushing close combat. Set in an alternative 1989 Miami, you will assume the role of a mysterious antihero on a murderous rampage against the shady underworld at the behest of voices on your answering machine."

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

"Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is the brutal conclusion to the Hotline Miami saga, set against a backdrop of escalating violence and retribution over spilled blood in the original game. Follow the paths of several distinct factions-each with their own questionable methods and uncertain motivations-as unforeseen consequences intersect and reality once again slips back into a brilliant haze of neon and bloodshed."

