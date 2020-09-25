Xbox One Secretly Adds Big New Feature

✖

A new Xbox One update has added a new and incredibly convenient feature right under the nose of most Xbox players. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are less than two months away, but this doesn't mean Microsoft is going to stop supporting the Xbox One. Not only has Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S received major updates recently, but Microsoft has promised to support the Xbox One family of consoles long after the release of their two next-gen machines.

The latest example of this support is Microsoft slyly adding the ability to download and install any Xbox One game, even if you don't own it. Why is this convenient? Well, for one it allows you to pre-load any game. While you've been able to pre-load digital purchases, the convenient feature has escaped those who buy physical copies. As a result, the ability to buy a physical copy of a game and immediately start playing when you get home completely eroded away. However, with this feature, it's back.

So, if you decide to pick up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at midnight of launch day, you don't have to bring it home and then wait for a massive file size to download. You can pre-load the game ahead of time so you can play it right as you insert the disc.

Here's proof that I didn't preorder Valhalla, but I can install it through the new Xbox preload functionality. For now, you need Xbox (beta) Android app to initiate the download. Now I can either purchase a 💿 version or the digital one. Either way, the game will be ready. https://t.co/1QR52YWsub pic.twitter.com/TgmO3rfUBk — Jerko Cilas 🐧 (@DarthChillash) September 23, 2020

"Xbox has a new feature that allows you to download and install any game, even if you don't own it," writes Jerko Cilas over on Twitter. "For example, if you have ordered an optical disc version of the game you will be able to preload the game before your optical disc arrives. Meaning you can play the game the moment you insert the optical disc."

At the moment of publishing, it doesn't appear the feature is widespread yet. In other words, rolled out to everyone. However, this should change sooner rather than later once the feature leaves the testing phase.

For now, Microsoft hasn't provided any additional or official information on this feature or when its widespread release will happen. However, if it does, we will be sure to update this post with whatever is provided.

In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox -- including the latest news, rumors, and updates -- click here or check out the relevant links below: