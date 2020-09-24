Every Xbox Game Pass Game Added Today
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, PC, and Android have added not one, not two, but three new games. Of these three games, two of them are available on the Xbox One version of the subscription service, two of them are available on the Android version, and two are available on the PC version. In other words, in order to play all three, you will need to be subscribed to the PC version as well as one of the other two versions of the subscription service.
As always, it's unclear how long any of the three games will be available in each respective library, so make sure to play each sooner rather than later if any tickle your fancy. And of course, if you want to own the game forever, be sure to buy it whilst it's in Xbox Game Pass and has a 20 percent discount because of it.
Below, you can check out all three new games. This includes a trailer for each game, a description of each game, and information about platforms.
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
About: "Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a 4-player co-op action game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world. Sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide, Vermintide 2 is the latest installment in a franchise-best known for its intense and bloody first-person melee combat. Our five heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat than before – the combined forces of a ruinous Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall - so too will the Empire."
Platforms: Xbox One and Android
Night in the Woods
About: "College dropout Mae Borowski returns home to the crumbling former mining town of Possum Springs seeking to resume her aimless former life and reconnect with the friends she left behind. But things aren't the same. Home seems different now and her friends have grown and changed. Leaves are falling and the wind is growing colder. Strange things are happening as the light fades. And there's something in the woods."
Platforms: Xbox One, PC, and Android
Kathy Rain
About: "Set in the '90s, Kathy Rain tells the story of a strong-willed journalism major who has to come to terms with her own troubled past as she investigates the mysterious death of her recently deceased grandfather."
Platforms: PC