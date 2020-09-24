Every Xbox Game Pass Game Added Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, PC, and Android have added not one, not two, but three new games. Of these three games, two of them are available on the Xbox One version of the subscription service, two of them are available on the Android version, and two are available on the PC version. In other words, in order to play all three, you will need to be subscribed to the PC version as well as one of the other two versions of the subscription service.

As always, it's unclear how long any of the three games will be available in each respective library, so make sure to play each sooner rather than later if any tickle your fancy. And of course, if you want to own the game forever, be sure to buy it whilst it's in Xbox Game Pass and has a 20 percent discount because of it.

Below, you can check out all three new games. This includes a trailer for each game, a description of each game, and information about platforms.