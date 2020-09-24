Rarest Xbox Achievement Ever Revealed

✖

The rarest Xbox achievement across every console -- Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One -- has been revealed, and it belongs to only one player: Bethesda's Todd Howard. In a new post over on the official Bethesda website, Howard revealed that Xbox made an achievement worth 1000pts specifically for him. He's the only one with the achievement, and he's the only one who will ever have it, making it the rarest Xbox achievement to date.

Xbox honored Howard with the special achievement after he won the Lifetime Achievement Award at Game Developers Conference. To this, Microsoft made a special game named Todd Howard that when ran, unlocked an achievement called "Lifetime," which is worth 1000pts.

"When I received the Lifetime Achievement Award at GDC, I joked in my acceptance, 'I wonder how many Achievement points this one is worth?' At the end of the ceremony, some good friends from Microsoft congratulated me and said they'd find out," said Howard. "A few months later I was given a code to a game they had created, named after me and locked to my account," he continues. "When ran, it unlocks a single Achievement - 'Lifetime - 1000pts.' It still sits in my list when I check, and I smile every time."

Of course, technically this isn't the rarest achievement, as there are bugged achievements that aren't earnable. However, in terms of earnable achievements, this is certainly the achievement ever, though this hasn't been confirmed. It's certainly possible there's a random game on Xbox One that nobody has ever played before that a zero percent unlock rate.

In 2020, Gamescore isn't as relevant as it was in th Xbox 360 era, but there's still plenty fo achievement hunters out there, and none of them will ever be able to obtain this achievement.

