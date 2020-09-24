Xbox Series X Gaming Just Got a Lot More Expensive

✖

Gaming on the Xbox Series X just got a lot more expensive, at least for some. When the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release this November priced at $500 and $300, respectively, they will do so with a maximum storage of 1TB. Back in the day, 1TB was huge, but with game file sizes on the rise and games-as-a-service constantly demanding more and more space, 1TB isn't that big anymore. And this is why the expandable storage market is growing. The problem with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is that Microsoft has chosen to go the expensive proprietary route, which means you will be paying a pretty penny to have expandable storage on either console. More specifically, you will have one option: the Seagate 1TB Game Drive, which costs $219.99.

The drive is already available to pre-order -- via places like Microsoft and Best Buy -- and set to release alongside the console. Of course, you shouldn't need one at launch, but the option to pre-order is there if you want one at release.

As you may know, this is the opposite approach Sony is taking with the PS5, which will use more standard storage. As a result, expandable storage on PS5 should be cheaper, especially over time.

For now, the best option is to use cold storage. In other words, USB drives. It's not ideal, but neither is paying $219.99 for 1TB of space.

It remains to be seen how much expandable storage on PS5 will cost. It should be within the same ballpark, at least at first.

In the past, going the propriety route has proven costly for consoles. Most famously, the strategy really held back the PlayStation Vita. That said, whether it will be a major problem for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, who knows. The answer to this question is at least partially dependent on how big file sizes for games will be this coming generation.

