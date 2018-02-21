Xbox One X Buyer’s Guide: Four Accessories You Need for the Perfect Gaming Setup

Xbox One X truly is the most powerful console in the world. Shortly after launch, it became the goal of every PC gamer to prove that they could build a more powerful gaming PC for the same price, and they failed. You guys are getting the basic equivalent of GTX 1060 performance in a $500 console, and that’s obscene.

So what now? You’re the proud owner of the most powerful console around, you know that you’re set for the rest of the gaming generation, and now you just want to get the most out of your investment. What else do you need? What accessories or services will ensure you get the best gaming experience?

We have you covered, fam. The hard part is over, and you have the most important piece of hardware that you need. Now let us show you the most important bells and whistles to make the next few years of gaming so much sweeter.

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox

This if the first thing you need to pick up for your Xbox One X. Additional storage space is an absolute must, especially if you plan to play games in 4K. AAA games already take up a huge amount of drive space, but once you factor in the 4K assets you’ll be downloading for your Xbox One X enhanced titles, they become monsters. Halo 5: Guardians, for example, will blow up to about 100GB after the updates.

Your Xbox One X will probably have 1TB of storage out of the box, and that will be gone before you know it. Seagate’s Game Drive for Xbox is literally peace of mind in a box. It’s small, it’s sexy, and even the lowest capacity model will triple your storage space.

Seagate is offering these bad boys in 2TB and 4TB varieties, depending on your storage needs. I’m sporting a classy little white number that dresses the top of my Xbox One X, and with the official branding, they look like they belong together.

The best part about it is it basically sets itself up. You’ll plug it into the USB 3.0 port in the back of your Xbox, and then they’ll basically work together to format themselves accordingly. It’s as close to “plug and play” as you’re going to get, and for someone who doesn’t have a lot of free time, I can’t tell you how convenient that is.

4K / HDR Display

4K isn’t going to go away, guys, and you’re not going to stop hearing about it. If you’re the type of person that sits an entire room’s length away from your TV then maybe the bump from 1080p to 2160p isn’t that impressive to you. For those of you who game close to your TV, it’s a night and day difference.

To get the most out of your Xbox One X, you need to think about investing in a 4K, HDR display. You, PS4 Pro owners, and high-end PC gamers are the only people in the world capable of viewing games at this level of detail and splendor, and it would be a shame to miss out on that. Trust us: a decent 4K / HDR set is well worth your investment, not only for gaming, but for ultra HD Blu-Ray movies as well. Grab one when you can, and then invite your friends over for a gaming night they won’t forget.

Xbox Design Lab Controller

It’s no secret that Xbox makes the best controllers in the world. The launch of the Xbox 360 saw the most ergonomically pleasing controller gamers had ever held in their lives, and with the Xbox One, Microsoft has iterated upon that controller in ways we didn’t think possible. Now, with Xbox Design Lab, you can custom design a controller to suit your tastes perfectly.

Don’t worry, your Xbox One X will come with one of those legendary controllers, but you have to look out for player 2, or at least deck out your own pad. If you check out the Design Lab website, you’ll see that you can mix and match colors for pretty much every single constituent part to make it wholly your own.

There will be no mistaking which controller is yours at the next gaming night, and you can even adjust your Xbox One X console settings to only sign into your profile when it’s your specific controller being used. That’s power.

Game Pass Subscription

In case you guys missed the news, Xbox Game Pass is about to become the best value in gaming. Microsoft recently revealed that, starting soon, every first-party game and exclusive is going to be available on launch day to all Game Pass subscribers.

Are you kidding me?! Game Pass is $9.99 a month — that’s the price of Netflix. For the price of Netflix you can guarantee that you’ll be able to download all of the latest first-party games straight to your Xbox One X, and you better believe that Microsoft will be making sure that they’re Xbox One X enhanced. That means 4K / HDR visuals for those of you with fancy displays, and supersampled visuals to ensure the sharpest image quality and best performance on your 1080p sets.

There’s already a huge collection of games available to download for Game Pass subscribers, and many of them are newer releases. It’s an instant game library that none of you should pass up!