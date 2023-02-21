Forgotten Xbox One Game Gets Cryptic New Teaser

An Xbox One exclusive that many fans likely forgot about has received a very strange new tease this week. For the most part, the Xbox One era was a down period for Microsoft's first-party titles. Outside of a handful of projects like Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, Sunset Overdrive, and the Forza Horizon series, the Xbox One left a lot to be desired when it came to exclusives. And while this Xbox One game in mention wasn't one that received much acclaim, fans are now beginning to hope that it could return in the future.

As of this week, the official Instagram account for the game ReCore made its first new post since September 2017. For those that may not remember, ReCore was released in 2016 for Xbox One and PC and was an action-adventure game developed by Comcept and Armature Studio. Although ReCore had high expectations from fans, it ended up receiving a very middling response from both fans and critics. With this in mind, it seemed likely that ReCore would never be heard from again, but as we've now seen, perhaps that isn't true after all.

Shared within the past day, a random new image of a code written on a piece of paper was shared to ReCore's official Instagram feed. This picture was shared alongside the caption, "Anyone know what I'm up to with this cryptic code?" Outside of this, an explanation for the post hasn't been given by those at Xbox, which has led to a multitude of questions from fans.

As you might expect, many of the comments on this Instagram post asked what this image might mean while others expressed that they would love to see ReCore 2 come about one day. And while it should be stressed that this post alone isn't confirmation that ReCore could be coming back in some capacity, it's definitely odd to see the game's dormant social channels being active once again.

