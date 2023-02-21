Popular Xbox 360 Game Only $1.49 for Limited Time

A popular Xbox 360 game is only $1.49 for a limited time, courtesy of a new sale over on the digital Xbox store. It's been 18 years since the Xbox 360 was released, yet it remains the best-selling Xbox console to date and inarguably the best Xbox console to date. Not only was it at the forefront of online gaming, but it has the best library of any Xbox console so far, punctuated by many compelling exclusive games. Many great series also got their start during this generation, such as Saints Row. Now, years later, the best entry in Saints Row, Saints Row 2, is only $1.49.

Saints Row 2 is a 2008 action-adventure game from developer Volition, the team that created the series and continues to work on it to this day. The sequel to 2006's Saints Row and the second installment in the series to date, Saints Row 2 is widely considered the best game in the series. And as you may know, it and its predecessor are different from the follow-ups that followed them, focusing more on gang culture compared to their successors. The Saints Row series has always been over-the-top and zany, but after the second it increased both of these things, becoming more what it is today and less like GTA in the process.

"Saints Row 2 brings true freedom to open-world gaming," reads an official pitch of the game. "Players can play as who they want, how they want, and with whomever they want in this sequel to the much acclaimed and tremendously successful Saints Row," reads an official blurb about the game. "Set years after the original, the player finds himself in a Stilwater both familiar and strange and challenged with bringing the Saints back as the rightful kings of Stilwater and bringing vengeance to those who wronged him."

This deal is only available until Tuesday, March 7, 2023, which is 14 days from now. Normally, the game costs $10 on the Xbox store, so this represents $8.50 of savings. And for what it's worth, this is the cheapest we've seen the game on the digital Xbox storefront. While this is an Xbox 360 game, it's playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. And as you would expect, it runs quite well on modern Xbox consoles.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals as it all pertains to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass -- click here.