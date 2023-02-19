Xbox First Console Ever to Offer New Feature

The Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One all received a new update this week, adding a couple of new features, including a feature that is currently not offered on the PS5, Nintendo Switch, or any previous console from any previous generation. In addition to being able to now hide game art when selecting tiles on the home screen and being able to use the Google Home app as a touch remote control, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles now offer carbon-aware game downloads and updates for the more eco-conscious gamers.

"Xbox is now the first console to offer carbon-aware game downloads and updates," writes Xbox. "When your console is plugged in, connected to the internet and regional carbon intensity data is available, Xbox will schedule game, app, and OS updates for your console at specific times during the nightly maintenance window that may result in lower carbon emissions because a higher proportion of electricity is coming from lower-carbon sources on the electric grid. This decreases fossil fuel dependency and CO2 emissions and could potentially save you money."

Of course, all of this is optional and adjustable in the console settings. If you want to maintain the settings you have, you can. However, if you want to save some energy, there are now options.

"You can choose what works best for you and adjust your settings at any time," adds Xbox. "Shutdown (energy saving) cuts power use by up to 20x when it's off compared to the Sleep power option. For every two consoles that switch to Shutdown (energy saving) for one year, we will save the equivalent amount of carbon removed by one tree planted and grown for a decade. This is based on an average of Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles on Shutdown (energy saving) for 20 hours per day for 1 year; actual energy savings and avoided emissions may vary by console and other factors using Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator | US EPA."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this is just the start of this implementation or the end of it. In other words, it's unclear if Xbox plans upon expanding on this work.