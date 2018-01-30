Xbox’s Phil Spencer Confirms More Original Xbox Games For Xbox One, Though It’s “More Complicated”

Last year, Microsoft gave players a nice blast from the past by releasing several original Xbox games for Xbox One, including favorites like Crimson Skies: High Road To Revenge, Ninja Gaiden Black and Grabbed By the Ghoulies, amongst others. And fans have been enjoying them so much that they've been wondering – when's the next round?

The good news is that they're coming, but their delivery might not be as simple as Microsoft had hoped. When a fan asked when the next round of games would hit the system, Phil Spencer took to Twitter to respond, and he was straight up honest about what the story is.

The fan asked, "Any news on when we will see some more original Xbox games being backwards compatible?" To which Spencer said, "There are a number of OG games in BC pipeline, they won't drop as often as the 360 games but team is working to validate and get permissions. More complicated with some just due to the age of the rights etc."

And he's not wrong. We're not likely to see licensed games like Batman Begins pop up on the system because the rights are long expired. However, Microsoft probably stands a better chance of releasing games like Burnout 3: Takedown and Jet Set Radio Future, mainly because it can work alongside the publishers to get those games active. Maybe there are other rights pertaining to that, which might explain why we haven't seen certain Xbox 360 games join the service, but it's a work in progress.

All the same, it sounds like Microsoft is still working to get some fan favorites working on its latest system. No doubt we'll see the company's first party efforts make the rounds, just as Fuzion Frenzy and Grabbed By the Ghoulies have, as well as Crimson Skies. But third parties might need to jump through a few hoops to get theirs working.

We'll see what Microsoft announces over the next few months. For now, though, there are plenty of Xbox 360 games, and original Xbox titles, that work with the program, so check out the Xbox Live Marketplace and see what's up for grabs!