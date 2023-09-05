Xbox September Update Adding Discord Streaming, Voice Reporting, and More

A new update is rolling out to Xbox users this week, just in time for the release of Starfield. The most notable addition players can expect is the ability to stream gameplay directly to Discord. Xbox has added a lot of Discord functionality over the last few months, and once the September update is live, players will have the option to share their gameplay with friends. As Xbox notes, the feature could be the perfect way for players to share things like their custom characters and ships in Starfield!

How to Stream Xbox Games Over Discord

For players interested in sharing Xbox gameplay over Discord, it sounds like the feature will be fairly simple. The first step is to make sure that the desired Discord account is linked, if it hasn't been already. Once that step is complete, players will want to open the guide and head over to Parties & Chats, where they'll find the Discord option. From there, players will be able to use an option called "Stream Your Game." Hopefully the option will be just as easy as Xbox makes it out to be, and players will be able to take advantage of this new feature.

Variable Refresh Rate Changes

Starting with the new update, Xbox is changing the way that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) works on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. As Xbox notes, users that like to watch movies and shows on their console might notice issues with VRR enabled. Following the new update, users will be able to switch VRR between "off," "always on," or "gaming only." This is a minor quality of life improvement, but sometimes these small changes can make a big difference in improving the overall console experience.

Xbox Voice Reporting

A new feature revealed this summer, Xbox's new voice reporting feature will allow players to capture 60 seconds of audio, in order to report players that are using inappropriate language during online play. Following the update, the option will be available in English-speaking markets, including the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. According to Xbox, the feature "works across thousands of games that offer in-game multiplayer voice chat." This won't just include modern games, but also backwards compatible games going back to the Xbox 360 era.

If the option works as well as Xbox claims, it could be a huge step towards making multiplayer games more enjoyable for everyone! A lot of online gamers have reported being harassed over voice chat, and this function could make it a lot easier for Xbox to punish those that make the community toxic. Hopefully the existence of the feature alone will act as a deterrent, but if it's not, users will have a beneficial tool to make reporting a lot easier.

