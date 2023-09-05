Minecraft Leak Teases Major Xbox Series X Upgrade Coming Soon

A new leak tied to the ever-popular game Minecraft has indicated that the sandbox title will soon be getting a huge upgrade on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S platforms. Believe it or not, despite being a first-party game from Xbox, those at Microsoft have never brought about a current-gen upgrade for Minecraft across Xbox Series X and S. Instead, the Xbox One version of the game has simply been playable on these platforms via backward compatibility. Fortunately, for those who have been holding out for this long-awaited patch, it looks like it should be rolling out in the very near term.

Spotted on the official ESRB game ratings website, a new listing for Minecraft on Xbox Series X has now appeared. This is the second such listing of this type that has appeared in recent weeks as another ratings entity mentioned a native Xbox Series X/S version of Minecraft earlier in August. As for the rating itself, it doesn't happen to be any different than other versions of Minecraft that have launched across various other platforms.

For now, it's still not known when this update for Minecraft on Xbox Series X and S might be released. That being said, the game's appearance on the ESRB site is essentially a surefire bet that such a patch will be coming shortly. Whenever various titles happen to show up on the ESRB website, it often signals one of the final steps needed before arrival. With this in mind, Microsoft and developer Mojang could formally announce this update in mere days or weeks.

Will Minecraft Come to PS5?

Perhaps the most curious thing about Minecraft seemingly getting a current-gen upgrade on Xbox is the notion that this same patch will also come to PS5. Currently, Minecraft is playable on PS5, but much like its Xbox counterpart, this is only through the PS4 version that is accessible through backward compatibility. To see that Xbox Series X and S owners are getting this upgrade raises questions about whether or not PlayStation users can expect a similar treatment.

It's worth noting, however, that a PS5 version of Minecraft has yet to appear on the ESRB site or other ratings platforms. With this in mind, it looks like Mojang might opt to spurn the PS5 for the time being when it comes to this update. Given the popularity of Minecraft on PlayStation consoles, though, there's a chance that this update will also come to these platforms and it simply hasn't leaked just yet. Either way, we'll be sure to keep you up to date here on ComicBook.com as we begin to learn more from Mojang soon enough.

[H/T VGC]