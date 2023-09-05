New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Brings Major Fix to PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has today gone live and it brings a major fix to those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Despite being largely well-received since launching earlier this year, one of the main pieces of criticism aimed at Jedi: Survivor has been tied at the game's performance. Specifically, the latest Star Wars game featured inconsistent performance that was plagued by a variety of different bugs. Fortunately, developer Respawn Entertainment has heard this feedback and has now pushed out a patch that should make these troubles a thing of the past.

As of this moment, Patch 7 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available to download for all platforms. This is the first update that Survivor has received since July and brings a "completely reworked" performance system to the console versions of the game. Specifically, Respawn says its new Performance mode contains a variety of optimizations that have made for a greatly improved experience. In addition to this, a couple of tweaks have also been made to Jedi: Survivor's Quality mode and a handful of bugs have also been squashed. All in all, this is likely the biggest and most notable update that Survivor has received so far and should fix the game's main problem. As such, if you've been holding off on playing for yourself, now might finally be the time to jump in.

To see everything that has been changed in today's new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update, you can find the full patch notes attached down below.

Patch Notes

This patch introduces several performance-related improvements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S including: Performance mode has been completely reworked to substantially improve player experience. A number of GPU and CPU optimizations – along with disabling Ray Tracing – has resulted in a better player experience, including a solid 60 FPS in Performance mode. Quality Mode has also received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements.



Variable Refresh Rate support added for PS5.

Additional performance & optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.

Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption.

Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.

Various crash fixes.

Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.

*Note: Cinematics in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on console are locked to 30 frames per second.