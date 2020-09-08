Xbox Series S Release Date Officially Revealed

After officially revealing the Xbox Series S this morning and confirming it will cost $300, Microsoft has revealed that the Xbox Series S will release worldwide on November 10. At the moment of publishing, there's still no official word of the price and release date of the Xbox Series X, but the more powerful next-gen console will presumably arrive on the same day and cost anywhere between $400 and $600, with many reports currently pegging it at $500.

To accompany this announcement, Microsoft has also revealed the first official trailer of the console, which shows off its unique design and confirms the aforementioned release date. As for the date itself, it's the second Friday of the month.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also provided the following rundown of the console's salient details, which confirms it's all digital-all, much smaller than the Xbox Series X, and appreciable less powerful. For example, it will not be available to provide true 4K gaming.

Nearly 60 percent smaller than Xbox Series X

All-digital

1440p resolution at up to 120 frames per second

DirectX ray tracing

Variable-rate shading

Variable refresh rate

Ultra-low latency

Custom 512 GB NVME SSD powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture

4K streaming media playback

4K upscaling for games

As you can see in the trailer, the console boasts a pretty unique design thanks to the massive vent on the top of it. In other words, no, that isn't a speaker. It's ventilation to ensure the console doesn't overheat and sound like a jet is taking off every time you play a demanding game on it.

Xbox Series S

🎮 All-digital next-gen console

🏃 Faster load times

📈 Higher frame rates

🌎 Richer, more dynamic worlds

🔥 Next generation gaming performance

🔎 In our smallest Xbox ever#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/5GxCBiSVtO — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

With the Xbox Series S release date and price will be revealed, the Xbox Series X should follow suit soon. And right now, it looks like Microsoft is positiioning itself to have both the most powerful console on the market, as well as the cheapest, though Sony still has a lot left to reveal about the PS5, so who knows if this early observation will hold.

That said, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking up an Xbox Series S at launch?