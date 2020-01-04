Rumored Xbox Series X Exclusive Seemingly Deconfirmed

Unlike the PS5, Microsoft has started to reveal some of the games we will see at or around the launch of the Xbox Series. For example, we know we’ll get Halo Infinite and a sequel to Hellblade. Of course, Microsoft is going to have more games for the launch of the Xbox Series X than this. However, when it will reveal these games, who knows. The longer it waits to disclose the console’s launch lineup though, the more rumors start to attempt to fill in the gaps. One game that’s been rumored here and there has been a follow-up to Killer Instinct. As you may know, the launch of the Xbox One was accompanied by Killer Instinct, a free-to-play reboot of the series of the same name. In other words, there’s precedence of Xbox consoles launching with a Killer Instinct game. And there’s certainly some demand for another entry in the fighting game series. That all said, it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting Killer Instinct 2 anytime soon.

While interacting with a fan on Twitter, Iron Galaxy developer Adam Heart confirmed that the studio’s next game is not related to Killer Instinct. In fact, the developer suggests it may not even be revealed this year, which seemingly rules out that it will be a launch game for either next-gen console.

I really hope we get to show you what we’ve been working on in 2020. I am in love with it. But we have a lot left to do and it will be ready when it’s ready. I just miss sharing the fun we cook up with you all. — Adam Heart (@TheKeits) January 1, 2020

It is not — Adam Heart (@TheKeits) January 2, 2020

For those that don’t know: while 2013’s Killer Instinct was originally developed by Double Helix Games, Iron Galaxy Studios took over the game’s development for Season 2 and Season 3. Meanwhile, Double Helix Games was acquired by Amazon and absorbed into a different studio. Of course, it’s possible someone other than Iron Galaxy could be making a new Killer Instinct. In other words, it’s possible a follow-up is in development, and it’s even possible it will be a launch game, but this seems unlikely.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should Xbox make another Killer Instinct?