New Xbox Series X Free Download Is Perfect for Horror Fans

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have a new free download that is perfect for horror fans. 2023 has been a great year for the horror genre. In fact, you could make the argument it's been one of the greatest years in gaming history in regards to horror releases. There's been major AAA releases such as Dead Space Remake, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Alan Wake 2. There have also been some great smaller and independent releases such as Slay the Princess, Dredge, and Stasis: Bone Totem. And there was even a solid multiplayer release in the form of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. If you enjoyed the latter of these examples, you will be able happy to know there's a free download for it for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners.

Unfortunately, the free download is not for the game itself, but a dynamic background of the game. In this case, dynamic refers to the fact that the background moves, unlike a static background which has no movement at all. And if you like minimalist backgrounds, you may like this as it's not a complete minimalist background, but it is a very simple design with very little movement.

How long this offer is going to be available, we don't know. So far, every background added to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have remained available in perpetuity, but they also haven't been available for very long so it's unclear how reassuring this is. Whatever the case, it's available right now and it's free.

A new Dynamic Background for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is now available on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/G9u1ObWLpD — Klobrille (@klobrille) November 30, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the game, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre debuted back on August 18 via developer Sumo Nottingham and publisher Gun Interactive. An asymmetrical survival horror game, it released to Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 77, depending on the platform. How many players its attracted and retained, we don't know, but it's clearly popular enough to be one of a few games to get a background on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

"As it stands now, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a good game with the potential to be great," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The multiplayer is fun and exciting, but the game sometimes feels as bare as the bone chimes hanging in the Sawyer family house. Sumo Nottingham and Gun Media clearly have a lot of reverence for the source material, and the two companies have given fans a game that feels true to the license. Hopefully The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will continue to grow and expand in a way that keeps players coming back."