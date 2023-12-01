Xbox Users Can Now Play Former PlayStation Exclusive via Xbox Game Pass

Xbox users can now play a former PlayStation exclusive via Xbox Game Pass. The game is also available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as a normal purchase of $30. However, if you have Xbox Game Pass you can bypass this fee completely. How long the game in question will be available via Xbox Game Pass, remains to be seen, but as long as it is available, subscribers can purchase it outright with a 20 percent discount that knocks the game down to $24.

As for the mystery game, it's Rollerdome from developer Roll7 and publisher Private Division. It debuted back on August 16, 2022 via the PC, PS4, and PS5. And as of November 28 of this year, it's also been available via Xbox Series x and Xbox Series S, but Xbox fans did not get an Xbox One version of the game like PlayStation fans got a PS4 version of the game. Why this is, we don't know.

Whether Rollerdome is worth the time of Xbox Game Pass subscribers with so many other games to choose from, that's subjective. The game boasts Metacritic scores ranging from 79 to 81, depending on the platform. These are respectable scores, but a bit off from critically acclaimed. Despite this, it did win Best British Game at the 19th British Academy Games Awards, though its competition for this wasn't that steep.

If you're interested in checking out Rollerdome, you will be greeted with five to seven hours of content. However, if you're a completionist player, you will need to set aside roughly 17 hours to play the game, which can read more about below and check out a trailer for.

"Rollerdrome is a BAFTA award-winning third person action shooter that seamlessly blends high octane combat with fluid motion to create an action experience like no other," reads an official blurb about the game. Dominate with style in cinematic, visceral combat where kills net you health and pulling off tricks and grinds provide you ammunition, in this adrenaline-pumping action shooter."

The game's official description continues: "The year is 2030. In a world where corporations rule and the lines between reality and performance are blurred, the public are kept distracted by the violence and excess of a brutal new blood sport – Rollerdrome. Will you have what it takes to become the Rollerdrome champion and unravel the mysteries behind the Matterhorn corporation's true intentions?"