New Xbox Series X Game From Ubisoft Accidentally Leaked

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game from Ubisoft has leaked, though details on the game are currently very scarce. What do you we know? Well, we know it's called "Incursion VMC," though this may be a placeholder. We also know there's smart delivery, so it's not just an Xbox Series X and an Xbox Series S game, but an Xbox One game. Further, it's been optimized for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which may suggest it's more of an Xbox One game than an Xbox Series X/S game. On top of this, we know it's a shooter, rated-M, and that it has user interaction.

How do we all of this? Well, because the Microsoft Store pushed a listing for Incursion VMC, which it promptly deleted, but not before all of this information was taken down. Interestingly, the listing mentions a beta, suggesting it's an online game, and right before the listing was taken down, it was changed from Incursion VMC to VMC Only.

Unfortunately, this is all we know at the moment. We have no clue what this game is or when we'll be hearing about it, however, the fact that a listing went live on the Microsoft Store suggests we should be hearing about it soon. Meanwhile, the word "beta" implies this is also not very far away from releasing.

Ubisoft has already changed the title name from "Incursion VMC" to "VMC Only"... too late 😅 https://t.co/PuLTnpQGKO pic.twitter.com/IFKfVqzQgM — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) April 28, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not addressed this leak, nor has Microsoft, who leaked the game. As noted, there's reason to believe we will hear about whatever this game is soon, but right now, this is just speculation based on the properties of the leak itself.

