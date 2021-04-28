Xbox Game Pass Adds New Game That's Not Even Out Yet

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have a new game today, and it's one that hasn't even released yet. For all subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC -- thanks to Game Preview -- can now play Second Extinction, which debuted via Early Access back in October 2020. Right now, there's still no word of a final release, but the game can be played early, presumably up until its final release, though this latter part isn't clarified.

Second Extinction -- developed and published by Systematic Reaction -- is pitched as an "intense three-player co-op shooter" where players take on big dinosaurs with big guns on a big map. The online FPS has been available via Early Access since October 13, 2020. Over on Steam, the game boasts a "Mostly Positive" User Review rating, with 75 percent of players reviewing the game positively across more than 3,000 reviews.

"Second Extinction is an intense three-player co-op shooter, where your goal is to wipe out the mutated dinosaurs that have taken over the planet. Teamwork is vital as you adopt the role of one of the survivors, using a combination of weapons, abilities, and skills to take on the vast number of enemies."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, as long as it's in the library, it's available to purchase with a 20 percent discount, which means not only is it available for cheaper than its asking price at launch due to it being in Early Access, but you get an extra $5 off due to the fact it's now in Xbox Game Pass.

