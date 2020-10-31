Xbox Series X May Revive Popular Xbox 360 Series

✖

Xbox Series X may revive a popular Xbox 360 series, or at least that's what Xbox boss Phil Spencer heavily hinted at recently. When the next-gen console releases alongside the Xbox Series S, it will do so without many notable games, especially of the console exclusive variety. That said, between games like Fable, Halo Infinite, and The Elder Scrolls 6, Microsoft has a very exciting pipeline, and it looks like we may be able to add another game to this already brimming lineup of games coming in the future.

During a FanFest live stream, Xbox boss Phil Spencer's scheduled participation in a virtual quiz was ruined by some technical issues, prompting Spencer to apologize to viewers, and within this apology is a pretty big hint at the return of 1 vs. 100.

“But for all the fans who have been on this with us, we’re going to make it good with you guys," said Spencer. "We don’t know exactly what it is yet, so thanks for hanging with us during this and our little experiment. We’ll learn. Maybe we should even be building our own trivia game, like from our past, that allows people to play a trivia game more often, maybe that could happen…”

As you can see, Spencer doesn't namedrop 1 vs. 100, but it's unclear what other game he could be hinting at. He's very obviously hinting at a game, and it doesn't seem like it could be anything but 1 vs. 100. That said, is Spencer teasing a possibility or an inevitability? He could be teasing either, but if you're going to drop such a blatant tease you'd assume it's because you already have something in the pipeline.

For those that don't know: 1 vs. 100 is an MMO trivia game that debuted back in 2009 via Microsoft Game Studios and via the Xbox 360 as an adaptation of the trivia game show of the same name. Microsoft has never fully divulged how successful the game was but has noted it attracted millions of players. Despite this, we haven't seen or heard anything from the series since, but maybe that's finally about to change.

Xbox Series X is set to release worldwide on November 10, priced at $500, and alongside the $300 Xbox Series S. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the pair of next-gen consoles, click here.

H/T, VGC.