Xbox Series X Reveals Big Feature for Hardcore Gamers

Microsoft has revealed a big new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S feature that will be great for hardcore gamers that buy multiple Xbox games a year, especially now that we know both next-gen consoles won't even have 1 TB of space due to the OS of the console taking up considerable room. This generation, hard drive space become more relevant than ever as more and more gamers migrated into the all-digital future and as games-as-a-service evolved into the hard drive space-eating machines they are today. Anyone who has games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Red Dead Redemption 2, will be well aware of the struggle it can be to have a 500 GB hard drive or even the 1 TB upgrade. For most hardcore gamers, this is simply not enough space.

That said, going into this next generation, Microsoft is tackling this issue in an innovative way by giving players more freedom when it comes to what parts of games they want to download. More specifically, the consoles will allow players to choose specific parts of a game that aren't necessarily needed in order to free up more space. Unfortunately, Xbox doesn't have any plans to enforce the feature on games, which means it will be up to developers to utilize it. The problem with this is that when an unnecessary feature is left up to developers to implement, most of the time it winds up not being implemented.

At the moment, we haven't seen the feature in action, but word of it comes of Xbox's Jason Ronald, who revealed the news on the latest episode of the official Xbox podcast hosted by Xbox's Larry Hyrb.

“Even beyond the hardware, we’ve actually made user interface improvements to make it easier for you to manage your storage,” said Ronald. “As an example, one of the new features we’re adding is actually for, if a title chooses to support it, the ability to selectively uninstall different components of the game.”

Ronald continued:

“Let’s say you play a campaign as an example, and then you want to focus exclusively on multiplayer. If the developers chose to support it, you can actually uninstall the campaign itself, so that you can be more in control of how you’re actually using your storage, so you really get the most benefit out of the available storage that you have.”

For now, it remains to be seen how surgical developers can be with this feature. Unfortunately, if it's limited to games with various modes then it's not going to be relevant for most games.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are set to release worldwide on November 10, priced at $300 and $500, depending on which version you cop. For more coverage on both next-gen consoles, click here.

H/T, Retbit.