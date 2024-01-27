Xbox Insider on Xbox Games Coming to Other Platforms: "It's Definitely Happening"

There's been rumors that Xbox is preparing to release some of its games -- as in the games it makes -- on other platforms, including not just Nintendo Switch and its rumored successor, but the PS5 as well. These rumors have come from various sources, and according to one well-known Xbox insider, they are true. For now, the keyword in the reporting is "some," but of course some could snowball to most, and eventually, all.

The latest comments on the topic come the way of Windows Central reporter Jez Corden while speaking on the Xbox Two Podcast on YouTube. Corden said not only is it "definitely happening," but that Xbox won't be the only ones doing it, indicating PlayStation or Nintendo or both are preparing a similar strategy.

"I will say it's definitely happening, so anyone who's got hopium or copium like, 'Xbox isn't doing this'... It's happening. Like it's not all games, it's going to be select games, of course, but it's happening and other companies will do it too."

At the moment, it is hard to imagine Nintendo bringing its games to other platforms while it is in a very successful, stable period. However, with PlayStation invested heavy in live-service games, it's easier to imagine some of their games ending up on competing consoles.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Corden has proven reliable in the past, on numerous occasions, however, he has also been off the mark in the past as well. That said, where there is this much smoke, there is usually fire. And these rumors are starting to get frequent, indicating, at the very least, options are being explored by Xbox at the moment.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not been drawn out in any capacity. We don't expect it to comment on these rumors, at least not in a direct fashion and not via direct communication channels. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.