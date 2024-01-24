Brand New Xbox Controller Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A brand new Xbox controller has leaked online ahead of an official reveal. Xbox is one of the biggest companies in gaming and they have managed to become that way thanks to how expansive they are. They make games, various subscription services, different forms of hardware, and more. Xbox has a very different approach from its competitors, giving players lots more options for how they want to play. All of their games are available on PC on day one if they don't want a console, they can also stream it to some devices such as their TV. They have different kinds of consoles which have different levels of power, allowing more casual gamers a cheaper entry point to the console gaming scene. They also have different controllers with different degrees of customization. It's all pretty impressive and has made Xbox a great place to play games.

With all of that said, it looks like Xbox is gearing up to release some new hardware. 2024 is going to be a big year for Xbox with the releases of huge new games like Hellblade 2, Avowed, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. It will also be the first year that Xbox can fully utilize Call of Duty as a first-party release, likely meaning it will come to Xbox Game Pass at launch. It's a pretty exciting year and Microsoft is looking to make sure players have plenty of ways to experience that with a new controller. Dealabs Magazine has the first details on a brand new Xbox controller which is known as Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor Special Edition.

We don't have any images of the controller, but it's believed to be at least aesthetically similar to the Stormcloud Vapor controller which as a smokey design to it, making it look cloudy with gray-ish colors. The new controller is expected to release on February 6th with an announcement planned for the end of January, according to Dealabs. It's also expected to cost $69.99, similar to other controllers. We'll just have to wait and see what comes of this, but it'll likely make a cool addition to any Xbox controller collection.