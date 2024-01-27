Xbox Game Pass Adding New Feature to Help One of Its Biggest Issues

Microsoft is working on a new feature that will help alleviate one of the biggest issues Xbox Game Pass. As you would expect, Xbox is great at spotlighting the new games added to Xbox Game Pass, as well as the biggest games. If there is something new and notable, it's going to make sure you know about it. On the flip side, it is not so great at relaying information about games leaving. It is trying to be better at it though.

To this end, Microsoft has revealed a new Xbox Game Pass feature that is currently in testing with the Xbox Insiders program. This feature is "a new dialog" that will "help clarify exactly when" a game is leaving. In addition to this, it will "offer an easy path to purchase the game" so you can not only continue to play it after it leaves, but so that you can make advantage of the 20 percent Xbox Game Pass discount subscribers get when buying games available via the subscription service.

"When launching an Xbox Game Pass title that is leaving the catalog soon, a random subset of users will see we have re-enabled a new dialog which will help clarify exactly when it is leaving and offer an easy path to purchase the game to keep playing even after it has left," writes Microsoft of the new feature.

How this feature will look and when it will release, we don't know. This information is not provided. It should be rolled out to the public sometime this year, but it could be a few months, if not longer, before this happens based on previous similar situations. In the meantime, if any more information about this surfaces, whether through official channels or leaks, we will update the story accordingly.

Xbox Game Pass is available, in different tiers at different prices, via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.