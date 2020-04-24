Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Teases Upcoming Xbox Series X Game Reveals

According to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, Xbox Series X game reveals aren't very far away. The news comes way of Spencer's personal Twitter account, where he recently interacted with an inquiring fan wondering how the Xbox boss feels about the upcoming Xbox Series X game reveals. Responding to this, Spencer got Xbox fans across the Internet excited not just about the distant future of Xbox, but the near future.

Replying to the aforementioned inquiry, Spencer noted he actually just reviewed relevant plans yesterday, which perhaps explains why he answered the tweet in the first place. According to Spencer, the team at Xbox has been doing a great job at adapting to the current state of the world. Further, he's never been more excited about the company's plans.

Continuing the reply, Spencer noted that the team knows Xbox fans want transparency and authenticity, which they will strive to showcase going forward. Meanwhile, Spencer concludes the reply by teasing that fans won't have to wait much longer for the "next step."

"Reviewed plans yesterday for continued sharing through launch," said Spencer. "Team is doing great work and adapting. I've never been more excited about Xbox plans. We've heard you, you want transparency/authenticity. We plan to keep showing that way, next step is not too much of a wait (games)."

Reviewed plans yesterday for continued sharing through launch. Team is doing great work and adapting. I've never been more excited about Xbox plans. We've heard you, you want transparency/authenticity. We plan to keep showing that way, next step is not too much of a wait (games) — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 23, 2020

The Xbox Series X is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, Microsoft hasn't revealed a release date or a price point for the console, but this should change in the coming months. In fact, if the statement above is any barometer, this will change sooner rather than later.

For more coverage on the Xbox Series X -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles pertaining to the console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always don't forget to leave your thoughts and hot takes in the comment section or, alternatively, in my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.