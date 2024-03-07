Best Buy's SpongeBob Xbox Release Was a Disaster and Fans are Crushed
That beautiful SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox was just too good to be true.
This morning, Best Buy and Xbox teamed up to release a special edition Xbox console with images based on SpongeBob SquarePants. The console has a really fun design and comes bundled with a digital copy of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Unfortunately, the system was released through Best Buy Drops on the mobile app, which had already proven disastrous in the past when gamers were trying to get items related to Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Unfortunately, the SpongeBob Xbox release was every bit as problematic, as users on Twitter are sharing their frustration after the item quickly sold out.
Apparently, many people had the item in their carts and were forced to wait in long queues, with the console selling out before checkout. There also seem to be technical issues at play, as some users found that the item wouldn't ship to their location. Last but not least, there was simply a lot more demand than there was supply; Microsoft had previously noted that the system would be available in limited quantities and that clearly proved to be accurate. Fans are disappointed, and they can hardly be blamed. This marks the first time that Xbox has actually sold one of these cool custom consoles, but it's only slightly easier to come by than the ones that are given away through sweepstakes. This event was supposed to be "one and done," but if there's enough demand, maybe Microsoft will offer more units in the future!
The frustration is real.
@BestBuy sucks. Waiting for 20 mins for Xbox SpongeBob since 10am central and it says I’m in line just to be told it’s sold out. Never ever gonna shop there again.— Aditya P J (@adityawisconsin) March 7, 2024
These types of releases are always a mess.
Been staring at this screen since 11 am and it's glitched. And sold out. thanks @BestBuy for nada pic.twitter.com/I2rmwHg1pj— Steven (@MrMisterGreatt) March 7, 2024
Can the app just not handle it?
🟢 SpongeBob Xbox Series X sold out at BestBuy in less than 5 minutes! (Supposedly) No ship to home option was given. If a pick up location was given to you, it might have said not in stock! BestBuy app cannot handle heavy traffic! #GamingNews #SpongeBox #ScalpBox pic.twitter.com/M33H3x5Zah— The GET Network (@TheGETNetwork) March 7, 2024
Hopefully Microsoft will end up making more.
SpongeBob Xbox sold out to quick pic.twitter.com/TtUzKenO8h— jerkson (@DJerkson) March 7, 2024
Some users encountered issues with shipping options.
MY DAD SAID THAT HE HAD THE SPONGEBOB XBOX IN HIS GRASP AND BEST BUY SAID THEY COULDNT SHIP IT TO THE HOUSE. WTFFFF— Irieee 👩🏾💻🇯🇲🇹🇹🍉 (@arientyse) March 7, 2024
Definitely seems like there were technical problems.
@BestBuy I was definitely one of the first to tap on the spongebob XBOX, It kept saying it couldn't be added to my cart and now that it is. It wont deliver, And no pick up from any major city in any surrounding states and any that extend past the surrounding! @SpongeBob— James Simpkins (@jsimpkins123) March 7, 2024
It's a sad day for SpongeBob fans.
Wow I didn’t get the SpongeBob Xbox :/— GrandMasterBean$oLok (@Cool_Beanso20) March 7, 2024
Not seeing a whole lot of people that had success.
@BestBuy did anyone actually get a spongebob xbox or was this all marketing? LoL— emjay2387 (@cmc8701) March 7, 2024