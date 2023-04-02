New Xbox Series X and S Accessory Finally Solves Major Fan Complaint

One of the biggest complaints that fans have had with the Xbox Series X and S should finally be solved by the release of an upcoming accessory. Since arriving back in 2020, one of the most frustrating parts of Microsoft's new Xbox consoles has come with storage expansion. Rather than being able to purchase generic hard drives to install as PlayStation 5 users can do, storage on Xbox Series X and S can only be expanded through proprietary memory cards. The biggest issue with this, though, is that said memory cards are obscenely expensive. And while many Xbox fans have hoped that these prices would eventually drop, that seems to be exactly what will soon be happening.

Spotted on Best Buy's website, a new expansion card that is compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S seems to be arriving in the near future. Although this new accessory from WD isn't yet available for purchase, the 1TB version of the card should end up costing $179.99. And while that might still seem quite pricey, by comparison, that's $40 cheaper than the version that Seagate sells which retails for $219.99.

Obviously, $179.99 is still a very high price, especially for an Xbox memory card, of all things. Still, the fact that new storage alternatives like this are finally beginning to come about is a good thing for consumers. Hopefully, if more manufacturers outside of Seagate begin to release expansion cards of this type then the prices will only continue to plummet further in the weeks and months ahead.

Again, this new Xbox memory card from WD isn't available to snatch up just yet, but we should end up hearing more about it in an official capacity soon enough. When that happens, we'll be sure to keep you up to date here on ComicBook.com.

