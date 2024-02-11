Xbox Exclusive Towerborne Gets a Beta Test

Xbox fans have been patiently awaiting the release of Townerborne, and some will get a chance to experience it sooner than others. A beta test has been announced for the game, and will be available to "a select few." Developer Stoic has not revealed exactly how many players will be admitted into the beta, or when selections will be made. However, those interested in participating can sign up for the game's Insider Program using their Microsoft Account and hope for the best! Readers can join the Insider Program at the game's official website right here.

"Are you ready to begin your journey to save humanity from a looming evil? Join the Towerborne Insider Program today! As an Insider, you'll join a passionate community with a mission to help shape the future of Towerborne. You'll be amongst the first players to access preview builds of the game, provide valuable feedback, and get exclusive updates," the game's website reads.

Towerborne Release Date and Platforms

Announced during an Xbox Games Showcase last June, Towerborne is the newest game from Stoic. Towerborne is the first new property developed by the studio, following multiple entries in The Banner Saga series. Towerborne does not currently have a release date, but will be arriving in 2024 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. As a first-party release from Microsoft, the game will receive a day one launch on Xbox Game Pass.

At this time, it's unclear if Towerborne will come out on Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5. The first three entries in The Banner Saga all came out on those systems, but Towerborne is being made in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios. Recently, rumors have begun to circulate about Xbox exclusives coming to other systems, including smaller games like Hi-Fi Rush, and even major exclusives like Starfield. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has announced a "business update event" which will be taking place in the next few days. There, fans will find out about the future of the Xbox brand. If a lot of Xbox exclusives really are going multi-platform, Towerborne would seem to be a likely candidate.

Upcoming Xbox First-Party Games

While there's a lot of uncertainty about the future of Xbox, the company does have a number of appealing first-party games in production. The biggest of these is probably Indiana Jones and the Great Circle; the game has gotten a lot of positive attention since its gameplay reveal, and is set to arrive before the end of 2024. Additionally, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is arriving on May 21st, while Avowed and Towerborne are due out at some point this year. Marvel's Blade and OD were both revealed at The Game Awards in December, but those games do not have release windows yet, and likely won't release until sometime after 2024.

