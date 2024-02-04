More Hi-Fi Rush Leaks Point to PS5, Switch Releases

For the last few weeks, rumors have been circulating about a multi-platform release for Hi-Fi Rush. Currently an Xbox exclusive, many believe that the game will come to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 in the near future. Last month, ratings for the game leaked online from the Australian Ratings Board, and another discovery seems to point to Switch and Xbox versions. A recent datamine has discovered in-game t-shirts that can be worn by protagonist Chai. There are three designs that appear to match the colors of each platform: green for Xbox, blue for PlayStation, and red for Nintendo Switch.

The Xbox t-shirt says "Shadow Dropped," the PlayStation design says "I'm Here Baby!" and the red one reads "Rock Out! Anywhere." The designs were first shared on the Hi-Fi Rush subreddit, where there were a number of questions about their validity. However, these t-shirts have since been verified by The Verge's Tom Warren, who has noted that the designs are indeed in the game. Warren's Tweet containing the three designs can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

I can confirm that the Hi-Fi Rush datamine is legit and these t-shirt texture files are in the game. It looks like Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch https://t.co/hy6BUjOV4Z pic.twitter.com/WjgPk2bIqH — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 1, 2024

Hi-Fi Rush's Shadow Drop

Hi-Fi Rush was one of the first major surprises of 2023. The game was revealed during an Xbox Developer Direct that January, and released that same day through Xbox Game Pass, the Microsoft Store, and Steam. The Xbox shirt design above is a reference to that shadow drop and how it came seemingly out of nowhere. Reception to the game throughout last year was extremely positive, with Hi-Rush receiving multiple award nominations.

It's possible that Microsoft could replicate that release for the multi-platform versions of Hi-Fi Rush, if these Switch and PlayStation versions do indeed exist. Nintendo has historically held Nintendo Direct presentations in the month of February, and rumors have suggested we could see a presentation announced soon. The Switch version of Hi-Fi Rush could get revealed there, and maybe even released the same day. At this time, that's all just speculation, but it would be in keeping with how Microsoft has handled everything related to the game!

A Perfect Fit for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Since Hi-Fi Rush was revealed last year, many gamers have noted what a good fit the game would be on other platforms. Developed by Japanese studio Tango Gameworks, Hi-Fi Rush seemed like it would appeal very well to players in the region. Xbox has long struggled in Japan, while PlayStation and Nintendo have had a lot more success. A release for the game on those platforms would give Hi-Fi Rush a greater chance of finding an audience there, and throughout the rest of the world. That could also help the game's chances of getting a sequel, or becoming a franchise. Until we get an official announcement, readers should still take all of this with a grain of salt, but it definitely seems like the evidence is starting to stack up.

