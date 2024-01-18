Indiana Jones Fans are Blown Away Following Xbox Gameplay Reveal
Early reactions to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are very positive so far.
During today's Xbox Developer Direct, MachineGames revealed the first trailer and gameplay footage for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The Xbox exclusive won't be released until later this year, but now that fans have gotten a look at the game, first impressions are incredibly positive. The trailer really seemed to nail the charm of the Indiana Jones movies, and the Harrison Ford likeness is spot-on. It remains to be seen whether the actual gameplay will be enjoyable once players get to experience it for themselves, but things seem to be off to a very good start!
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will see the titular hero once again facing off against the Nazis in a story that will have players traveling around the globe. The game will be set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Gameplay primarily takes place from a first-person perspective, but players can expect the action to switch to third-person throughout different moments. During today's gameplay reveal, one example showed the camera switching perspective as Indiana Jones began climbing up the side of a building.
One of the most common complaints about the game on social media so far is the fact that it will not be coming to PS5! Some are already contemplating buying an Xbox console just to play the game, which is exactly what Microsoft and Bethesda were going for. It already seems like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has become one of the year's most-anticipated games.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle!
Indy is overdue.
Please tell me we finally have a good Indiana Jones game.— @kaijunellie.bsky.social (@KaijuNellie) January 18, 2024
Some people weren't expecting Ford's likeness.
I was personally hoping for third-person *but* I think Indiana Jones looks terrific nonetheless.
It looks like it's really catching the vibe of the films. Was low-key shocked that it was Harrison Ford's face.
Great showing overall from Xbox. #DeveloperDirect— Ben Shaw (@KingKicks) January 18, 2024
First-person was definitely surprising.
I was really hoping for an Uncharted/ Tomb Raider 3rd person experience with Indiana Jones, but watching the gameplay from first person I’m super excited for this game, can’t wait! #XboxDeveloperDirect— Jonathan Davila (@PorterJonD2) January 18, 2024
MachineGames won some people over today.
The new indiana jones looks so good.
Sorry for doubting you machine games.— Isa (@Suirenko__) January 18, 2024
This became a must-play.
I was excited to see Indiana Jones, but I didn’t expect it to become my most anticipated game from this showcase. I’ve been all in on Avowed and really excited for Hellblade II for a long time now, and i still am. They both look awesome, but Indie just looked phenomenal.— Ross🍕 (JibbsTheSquib) (@RossVarner) January 18, 2024
It might even be a system seller.
welp i know i want the indiana jones game now i need a series x pic.twitter.com/k6huEkfafa— Nemesis3561uk (@Nemesis3561uk) January 18, 2024
The perspective shifts should satisfy those that wanted all third-person.
#IndianaJones being a mix of 1st and 3rd person is the best decision they could have made.— Ⓜasterchiefin (@Masterchiefin21) January 18, 2024
Things are definitely looking promising!
I like the direction that the indiana jones game has took. Seems like your part of a blockbuster movie.— Loops (@Rattlehead73x) January 18, 2024
I'm glad it's just not a tomb raider or unchartered clone.#Xbox