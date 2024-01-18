Indiana Jones Fans are Blown Away Following Xbox Gameplay Reveal

During today's Xbox Developer Direct, MachineGames revealed the first trailer and gameplay footage for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The Xbox exclusive won't be released until later this year, but now that fans have gotten a look at the game, first impressions are incredibly positive. The trailer really seemed to nail the charm of the Indiana Jones movies, and the Harrison Ford likeness is spot-on. It remains to be seen whether the actual gameplay will be enjoyable once players get to experience it for themselves, but things seem to be off to a very good start!

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will see the titular hero once again facing off against the Nazis in a story that will have players traveling around the globe. The game will be set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Gameplay primarily takes place from a first-person perspective, but players can expect the action to switch to third-person throughout different moments. During today's gameplay reveal, one example showed the camera switching perspective as Indiana Jones began climbing up the side of a building.

One of the most common complaints about the game on social media so far is the fact that it will not be coming to PS5! Some are already contemplating buying an Xbox console just to play the game, which is exactly what Microsoft and Bethesda were going for. It already seems like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has become one of the year's most-anticipated games.

