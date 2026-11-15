25th Anniversary Xbox Series X Update Released With New Feature for OG Xbox Fans

As part of ongoing celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Xbox, Microsoft has released a new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S update with a new feature for nostalgic fans of the original Xbox, often referred to as the OG Xbox. While the new special 25th anniversary Xbox Series X is not available to everyone and costs a lot of money, this new update is free and available to all Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users. It is also available to Xbox One users as well.

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More precisely, Microsoft has gone ahead and released the original Xbox boot-up animation for all Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One players. The boot-up animation is free, and doesn’t require any download. By the end of the day, everyone will simply find it in their settings going forward. According to Microsoft, this is just a “thank you” for 25 years of Xbox. Below, you can check out the new animation for yourself.

In addition to the original Xbox boot-up animation, there are now also two additional Xbox 360 boot-up animations as well. So, three new animations in total, all nostalgic for those who have been with Xbox through their first two console generations and their two best console generations as well.

We’re bringing back the original XBOX boot-up animation for all XBOX Series X|S and XBOX One players, along with two additional XBOX 360 boot-up animations!



This update will be rolling out throughout the day and thank you for being part of 25 years of XBOX. pic.twitter.com/V9SKMZTtPR — XBOX (@XBOX) November 15, 2026

As you would expect, Xbox fans are excited for this update. You can see this in the engagement on the post above, as Xbox posts on X rarely get that many likes that quickly. The comments are all positive as well. And this makes sense. The original Xbox is pure nostalgia for many of the most hardcore fans, while the Xbox 360 was not just the peak of Xbox, but this era of gaming in general was arguably the peak of the industry. It’s hard to make an arguement for the next generation because the Xbox One weighed it down.

“Grown men about to restart their Series X 40 times tonight just to feel like it’s 2002 again,” reads the top comment on the X post above. Another adds, “The 360 boot-up sound is pure 2007. Hearing it again is going to send me straight back to Halo 3 nights.”

A third comment reads, “I think it’s time I buy an Xbox.” Meanwhile, a fourth comment further drives home the point: “That boot sound is the closest thing gaming has to a national anthem.”

As far as we can tell, these are permanent additions to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Meanwhile, this follows PlayStation doing the same thing, but with PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 when it had its own anniversary recently.