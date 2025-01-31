PlayStation Anniversary Themes Removed From PS5, But Not Forever

PlayStation is getting rid of its beloved PS5 anniversary themes, but they won’t be gone forever! PlayStation has one of the richest histories of any gaming company out there. It managed to survive the onslaught of consoles coming from various tech companies in the 90s. The console had great games, a distinct design and branding, and was also produced by Sony, one of the largest consumer technology manufacturers out there. However, it managed to go toe to toe with Nintendo, Sega, and others as gaming really boomed in the 90s with the rise of the industry-defining 3D era of gaming.

Things only got better with the PS2, one of the greatest video game consoles ever released. It continued to show PlayStation’s first-party dominance even as Xbox came onto the scene and gave the company timed exclusive access to colossal hits like Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. On top of that, it doubled as a DVD player and allowed it to be a multimedia entertainment device. The PS3 then followed and was ultimately a bit of a disaster at launch having released a year after Xbox 360 at a much higher price point. It still had great games and interesting ideas, but the console itself wouldn’t catch up to Xbox 360 until the end of the generation.

The PS4 was of course a monumental success and comeback for the brand, completely dethroning Xbox for an entire generation and cementing PlayStation as the place to go for world-class single player games. It was affordable, had consistent great games, and had a strong online network to rival Xbox Live. All of this is to say, a lot has happened across PlayStation’s 30 year history and PlayStation celebrated that with a set of PS5 themes that represented each of the four previous consoles. However, PlayStation noted upon their release in December that these wouldn’t last forever, much to the dismay of fans.

PS5 anniversary theme

Unfortunately, the PS5 anniversary themes are now being removed even if you have them equipped to your home screen. So, you’ll have to go back to the default PS5 home screen… at least for now. PlayStation heard the cries of fans and has confirmed it will be brining back these beloved anniversary themes in a future PS5 update. It’s unclear why they can’t just stay right now and have to be removed at all, but at least they’ll be coming back. PlayStation hasn’t offered any window on when to expect these, but hopefully we can expect them by spring time.

PlayStation fans also hope this may mean the company is aware that they want other themes. PS4 had great dynamic themes that allowed players to customize their console based on their favorite games. However, PS5 is lacking these. It seems like a strange oversight given themes have been around in gaming since Xbox 360, but PS5 has opted to go on without them. It’s unclear if this is a personal choice from PlayStation or if there’s some kind of limitation preventing them from allowing this. Maybe that will change in the future, but for now, fans will just have to wait for the anniversary themes to return.