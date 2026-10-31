2026 Xbox Game Free for Xbox Series X and PC Users in New Giveaway

A brand-new 2026 Xbox game — meaning a game made by Xbox — is free for Xbox Series X and PC users, courtesy of a new giveaway. This does require getting lucky and winning a copy in said giveaway, but the chance is available to all Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC users. The new giveaway comes not from Xbox directly, but from a partnership involving it and Domino’s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between now and November 4, Domino’s will be dishing out 2,000 codes of Minecraft Dungeons III daily. Codes include PC codes and Xbox Series X codes. In other words, winners will get to pick their platform. The Mojang Studios and Double Eleven game is also available on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PS5, but these codes do not include these platforms. Meanwhile, there is no purchase of Domino’s required to enter the giveaway.

It is worth noting that entries are limited to one per person for the entire giveaway. However, if you don’t win on your first attempt, your entry will roll over to the subsequent drawings.

Chance to win Minecraft Dungeons II (Xbox Digital) via Dominos (no purchase necessary, enter each day to win one of 2000 codes daily until Nov 4) https://t.co/94H57E4d5R



Scroll to "Win the Game" -> click Upload Your Receipt -> click link for alternative method of entry



Tried… pic.twitter.com/cyh1fTFeTb — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 29, 2026

2026 Dungeon Crawler

For those unfamiliar with Minecraft Dungeons II, it is the sequel to 2020’s Minecraft Dungeons. Upon release, it earned a 72 to 75 Metacritic score range, which isn’t great, but is similar to the 70 to 78 range its predecessor posted six years ago. How well the second game is selling, we do not know, but the first game sold well, especially in context of its budget, which you would expect from a game tied to the best-selling video game of all time.

What’s not the same is its user reception so far. For example, on Steam, the new game has a 67% approval rating. This is substantially down from the 91% approval rating of its predecessor.

Play video

As for the game itself, it is a hack-and-slash dungeon crawler that can be played with up to four players or played solo. The co-op includes both local couch co-op and online co-op. In it, players will step through the rift and fight where no hero has ever ventured: the Sift, an uncharted dimension equal parts dangerous, mysterious, and beautiful. What players will find is a plot by the local villagers who seek to rule the Overworld through power and cruelty. You obviously have to stop them.

Those who end up winning a free code should expect to sit down with the game, which normally costs $30, for about 8 to 13 hours, on average, depending on how much side content is taken on. Completionists, meanwhile, will need about 20 hours with the Xbox game.

If this Xbox game doesn’t tickle your fancy or you don’t fancy your giveaway chances, a 2025 PS5 console exclusive has just been stealth-released on Xbox Series X.