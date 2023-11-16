Xbox Series X Black Friday Deal Can Save Buyers Up to $185

If you're in the market for an Xbox Series X console this holiday season, there's an upcoming Black Friday deal at one retailer that you should absolutely not miss. Currently, Microsoft has outlined many of the broad deals that it will be holding for the Xbox ecosystem in the coming week. This will include $50 off of both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in addition to a huge sale on Microsoft's digital storefront. More so than any other retail chain, though, Target is holding a special offer for the Xbox Series X that could save buyers nearly $200.

Going live on Sunday, November 19, and lasting until November 25, Target will have a variety of Xbox Series X consoles available that will be priced at $449.99. While this is in line with Microsoft's aforementioned discount, this same price happens to also apply to the Diablo IV edition of the console. This Xbox Series X bundle typically retails for $559.99 in total, which means that those who end up buying this version of the hardware will save $110. If this already wasn't a sweet enough deal on its own, Target is also improving the sale further in one major way.

For those who do purchase any Xbox Series X console at Target while this promotion is transpiring, a free $75 gift card will be given out to all buyers. Although this $75 gift card can't be applied to the price of the console itself, it allows customers to essentially turn around and buy another Xbox game (if they so choose) for basically nothing. So if you happened to purchase the Diablo IV console bundle for $450 and then immediately used the gift card on another Xbox Series X game as part of a separate purchase, you'd be saving a grand total of $185.

In its three years of availability, this is far and away one of the best deals that the Xbox Series X has ever seen. The only problem with an offer this great is that it might make the Series X even harder to find than normal. While supply restrictions have improved over the course of 2023, the Xbox Series X is still a bit harder to find on store shelves compared to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. With this in mind, you'll definitely want to prepare yourself in advance to jump on this sale the moment that it goes live this coming Sunday.

What do you happen to think about this upcoming deal for the Xbox Series X at Target? And what else are you planning to pursue for yourself this Black Friday? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.