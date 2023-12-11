Xbox Insider Provides Update on Avowed Release Date

Avowed is the upcoming action RPG from the developers at Obsidian Entertainment, the team behind games like The Outer Worlds, Fallout: New Vegas, and Pentiment. It's been pitched as Obsidian's take on The Elder Scrolls, but with the studio's flair for story and characters. Avowed was first announced during the Xbox Games showcase in 2020 and is currently set for a 2024 release date. However, a recent post from an Xbox Insider may have narrowed that wide-open window ever so slightly. While we still don't know exactly when Avowed is coming next year, we do seemingly know that it won't be in the first half of the year.

The information comes from Klobrille on Twitter, who has successfully reported on several Xbox-centric topics over the years. After The Game Awards 2023, they posted an updated Xbox calendar showing off all of the games that have come out and are still on the way for Xbox Studios. In the replies to that post, a user said, "Avowed might release first half. Just speculation of course."

I can say with certainty that this will not happen. — Klobrille (@klobrille) December 8, 2023

Klobrille quickly followed that up by saying, "I can say with certainty that this will not happen." However Klobrille is getting this information, it's clear that the insider doesn't believe Avowed will be out early next year. Instead, it seems that Obsidian's next game will be a fall or holiday release. Considering how open the release schedule is at this point, that makes a ton of sense. Microsoft will want to have a major release on the docket for the next holiday season, and Avowed seems to be exactly that.

What is Avowed?

As mentioned, if you've played The Elder Scrolls in the past, especially Skyrim, you'll kind of know what you're getting into with Avowed. Not that it's an exact copy of Bethesda's massive, open-world RPG, but Obsidian is taking a similar path with its first-person fantasy RPG. The biggest change is that Avowed won't be nearly as open as Skyrim. Instead, players should expect a much smaller area to explore. Think of The Outer Worlds compared to Fallout. That's roughly the comparison we should expect from Avowed.

On top of that, Avowed looks like it'll have more exciting combat than Skyrim. You'll be able to "mix and match swords, spells, guns, and shields to make quick work of enemies." In what little combat footage we've seen so far, Avowed looks like it will let you combo all of those abilities in fun ways. That means freezing an enemy with your spells and then hacking them to bits with your axe while they can't move. There was even one clip in the most recent trailer that showed the player using some type of Black Hole magic to take out a large group of enemies all at once.

Avowed is set to launch in 2024 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.