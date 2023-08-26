Xbox Games Sale Includes Dirt Cheap $1 Games
Hundreds of Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X games are on sale via the Microsoft Store.
There are a few promotional sales live over on the Microsoft Store, discounting hundreds of Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X games. Some of these games are included with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, but most aren't, which means the only way to currently play these Xbox games on an Xbox console is to buy them. Included within these hundreds of Xbox games are some dirt cheap $1 games, some heavily discounted AAA games, a handful of critically acclaimed games, and many of the better indie horror games on Xbox.
None of the deals below are locked behind an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass subscription, however, they are all limited time deals that expire at different times. In other words, while every deal below is available at the moment of publishing, this may change by the time you read this.
- Crypt of the NecroDancer -- $2.99
Yooka-Laylee -- $3.99
- Inside -- $4.99
- The Callisto Protocol -- $26.99
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots -- $0.99
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $14.99
- Assassin's Creed Origins -- $8.99
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey -- $11.99
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag -- $5.99
Assassin's Creed Unity -- $8.99
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate -- $8.99
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection -- $11.99
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered -- $9.99
- In Sound Mind -- $3.24
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered -- $8.99
- Maneater -- $13.99
- Zombie Army Trilogy -- $4.99
Zombie Army 4: Dead War -- $9.99
- Cris Tales -- $7.99
- Override 2: Super Mech League -- $4.99
- Old Man's Journey -- $3.49
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake -- $2.49
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition -- $19.99
- Tom Clancy's The Division Franchise Bundle -- $13.74
- Strange Brigade -- $4.99
Frostpunk: Complete Collection -- $13.49
- Night in the Woods -- $9.99
- Manuel Samuel -- $0.99
Deliver Us The Moon -- $7.49
- Immortality -- $9.99
Snake Pass -- $2.99
- Below -- $7.49
- Pinstripe – $1.49
Citizen Sleeper -- $11.49
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide -- $3.99
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 -- $5.99
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom -- $9.99
Observer: System Redux -- $14.99
- Medieval Dynasty -- $22.74
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror -- $2.49
- Outlast 2 -- $2.99
- The Medium -- $29.99
- Slender: The Arrival -- $1.49
- Amnesia: Collection -- $5.99
- Amnesia: Rebirth -- $11.99
Amnesia: The Bunker -- $18.74
- Bugsnax -- $12.99
- Death's Door -- $7.99
- Darkest Dungeon -- $8.24
- Blair Witch -- $7.49
- DayZ -- $29.99
- Don't Starve: Giant Edition -- $3.74
- Don't Starve Together: Console Edition -- $5.24
- They Are Billions -- $8.99
- Gang Beasts -- $7.99
- LIMBO -- $2.49
Inscryption -- $11.99
This War of Mine – Complete Edition -- $5.39
- The Sinking City -- $9.99
- Aragami 2 -- $11.99
- The Wolf Among Us -- $7.49
Rust Console Edition -- $32.49
- SOMA -- $5.99
For more Xbox coverage -- including the latest Xbox One news, the latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S news, and the latest Xbox Game Pass news -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Did you take advantage of any of these deals?