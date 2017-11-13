Xbox’s New Avatars Have Been Delayed

Earlier this year, the Xbox One team revealed that they were planning on making the avatars for the system even better allowing players to put more of their own personality into their gaming toons. Though originally slated for this year, Xbox’s Mike Ybarra took to Twitter to let fans know that there have been a slight change in plans.

Most likely early next year. Working to make them great. Patience will pay off. https://t.co/iqn4Y4FNPu — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) November 13, 2017

The inclusion of avatars was a major driving force for the Xbox community on the 360, and now that same console perk is getting entirely revamped to make it even more customisable than ever before. Despite the delay, it is still very much a priority and it is exciting for those that like to show their love of their favourite fandoms or just to show off that creative side.

The new revamp is set to include more skin tones than ever before, and more adjustments to features such as expressions, facial hair, limbs, fingernails, and tons more. The already impressive avatar set up was incredibly popular, there’s no doubt that Xbox lovers will enjoy the upgrade just as much – if not more.

As of right now, there is no set release date when this update will go live but Ybarra assures fans that their “patience will pay off.” During the 360 era, many gamers were begging for more options so there is no doubt that it will be worth it when the time comes – especially so when the avatar presence does nothing to hinder gameplay.

For now, Xbox fans can enjoy a different kind of experience with the “most powerful console” on the market available now.