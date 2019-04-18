‘XIII’ Remake Announced For PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Today, publisher Microids and developer PlayMagic dolled out the nostalgia when they announced a remake of 2003 cult-classic XIII, which released on the PS2, Xbox, PC, and GameCube 16 years ago. In development for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac, the remake is scheduled to release both at retail and digitally on November 13 at an unknown price-point. Unfortunately, footage of the remake hasn’t been released yet, but we do have the above teaser trailer.

“We aim to craft the finest adventure for players and XIII is definitely in line with our publishing strategy,” said Microids head of production Francois Coulon of the announcement “Revisiting this game came naturally as we felt this unique kind of story driven FPS experience was missing in today’s gaming landscape. Our goal is to bring XIII‘s compelling story to a new generation of players with the best possible graphics and animations.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayMagic CEO and creative director Gisueppe Crugliano added:

“The PlayMagic team is very excited for the opportunity to remake a true classic; modernizing the graphics, sound and animations while remaining faithful to the original \ XIII’s incredible look and feel. XIII’s gameplay mechanics are being reworked in an effort to modernize the experience in a way that encompasses the original spirit of the game. We are sure that the fans of the original game will love rediscovering one of their all time favorites while new players discover a truly iconic masterpiece in a new light.”

For those that don’t know: in the game you play as a top soldier, named “Thirteen” who lost his memory and has been accused of killing the President of the United States. The story picks up when you wake up injured and amnesic on Birghton Beach in England. You have no clue what happened, but you do have a small key in your possession and a new, mysterious tattoo “XIII” next to your clavicle. As Thirteen, it’s up to you to search for answers in the 34 levels of the game’s campaign, which are packed full of different, explosive weapons.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. Did you play this cult-classic back in the day?

—

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

” target=”_blank”>@Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. Did you ever play this cult-classic?