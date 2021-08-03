xQc "Burnt Out" on NoPixel's GTA RP

✖

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel has had a number of difficulties with NoPixel's GTA Online RP. The streamer has received multiple bans from the RP in the past, so it should come as little surprise that he's not really feeling the game, at the moment. In his first stream on Twitch since his ban from the streaming platform, xQc was asked by a fan if he would be playing GTA RP. xQc revealed that he's a bit burned out by the RP, and the streamer decided to prioritize "chill stuff," instead. It's unclear if this is a temporary thing, or if it will be an extended break.

"Are you going to play RP today? Probably not. If I play RP it’ll be way later tonight," xQc said during the stream. "I’m a little bit burnt out on RP, I’m going to be honest with you."

It's not really surprising that NoPixel's GTA RP could lead to burn out for some players. The RP has a number of strict rules and guidelines, and xQc's deviation from those rules has caused him problems in the past. The streamer has previously discussed quitting the RP, but ended up making a new character to keep himself invested in the game instead. xQc would hardly be the first streamer to take a break from the RP; back in March, Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris stepped away from the game after declaring that it was too much work, and that it felt like a real job.

For those unfamiliar with NoPixel's GTA RP server, players are required to act out the roles they've developed and stay in character the entire time. xQc's failure to stay in character at times has caused some issues, including disputes with other streamers. Given all that, xQc can hardly be blamed for wanting to spend time with games that help him relax a bit more. However, NoPixel's GTA RP has a large and faithful following, and it seems like a safe bet that xQc won't stay away too long.

